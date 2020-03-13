USS Truman replenishment

200313-N-LY620-0002 ARABIAN SEA (March 13, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) participates in a vertical replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck. Harry S. Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 07:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743220
|VIRIN:
|200313-N-LY620-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107730248
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
