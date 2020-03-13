Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truman replenishment

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.13.2020

    200313-N-LY620-0002 ARABIAN SEA (March 13, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) participates in a vertical replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck. Harry S. Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743220
    VIRIN: 200313-N-LY620-0002
    Filename: DOD_107730248
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    CENTCOM
    USS Harry S. Truman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    CVN 75
    Truman
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Navy
    C5F

