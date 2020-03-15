Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Famous Highly Respected Triple Nickel performs combat mission at Prince Sultan Air Base - BRoll

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Footage of the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 555th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit projecting combat airpower from Prince Sultan Air Base.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 05:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743215
    VIRIN: 200315-F-GK873-002
    Filename: DOD_107730189
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World Famous Highly Respected Triple Nickel performs combat mission at Prince Sultan Air Base - BRoll, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    555th Fighter Squadron
    Triple Nickel
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    World Famous Highly Respected Triple Nickel

