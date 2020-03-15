Footage of the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 555th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit projecting combat airpower from Prince Sultan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 05:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743215
|VIRIN:
|200315-F-GK873-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107730189
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, World Famous Highly Respected Triple Nickel performs combat mission at Prince Sultan Air Base - BRoll, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT