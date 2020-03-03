Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogs of PSAB: Caro

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. -Mark Twain

    Caro may look small, but don't let her size fool you. She is a fierce military working dog dedicated to her mission of protecting her handler and all the servicemembers on Prince Sultan Air Base.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 05:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 743214
    VIRIN: 200303-F-GK873-002
    Filename: DOD_107730188
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogs of PSAB: Caro, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

