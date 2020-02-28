52nd FW: Back-to-Back Spark Tank Winners

#Innovation has been booming at Spangdahlem the past two years. We sat down with our very own 2019 and 2020 Spark Tank winners, MSgt Maas and MSgt Valenzuela, after this year's win to discuss their journey in back-to-back wins. #GeneralGoldfein also shared his thoughts about MSgt Val's Project Mercury and #ElonMusk tells us why failure is OK. Saber Nation, let's continue to lead the way for innovation!
