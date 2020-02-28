52nd FW: Back-to-Back Spark Tank Winners

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743212" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

#Innovation has been booming at Spangdahlem the past two years. We sat down with our very own 2019 and 2020 Spark Tank winners, MSgt Maas and MSgt Valenzuela, after this year's win to discuss their journey in back-to-back wins. #GeneralGoldfein also shared his thoughts about MSgt Val's Project Mercury and #ElonMusk tells us why failure is OK. Saber Nation, let's continue to lead the way for innovation!