    52nd FW: Back-to-Back Spark Tank Winners

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    #Innovation has been booming at Spangdahlem the past two years. We sat down with our very own 2019 and 2020 Spark Tank winners, MSgt Maas and MSgt Valenzuela, after this year's win to discuss their journey in back-to-back wins. #GeneralGoldfein also shared his thoughts about MSgt Val's Project Mercury and #ElonMusk tells us why failure is OK. Saber Nation, let's continue to lead the way for innovation!

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 05:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743212
    VIRIN: 200228-F-VD885-885
    Filename: DOD_107730182
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW: Back-to-Back Spark Tank Winners, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52 FW
    Innovation
    AFA Air Warfare Symposium
    Spark Tank 2020
    Innovation Madness 2020

