311 Ninth Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743208" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today marks the ninth anniversary of the 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake and Tsunami. Staff Sgt. Carl Council, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist assigned to I Corps (Forward), shares a story he experienced while taking part in “Operation Tomodachi,” the U.S. Armed Forces operation that supported Japan in disaster relief following the earthquake.