Today marks the ninth anniversary of the 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake and Tsunami. Staff Sgt. Carl Council, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist assigned to I Corps (Forward), shares a story he experienced while taking part in “Operation Tomodachi,” the U.S. Armed Forces operation that supported Japan in disaster relief following the earthquake.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 23:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743208
|VIRIN:
|200311-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107729954
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 311 Ninth Anniversary, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT