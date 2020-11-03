Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    311 Ninth Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Today marks the ninth anniversary of the 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake and Tsunami. Staff Sgt. Carl Council, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist assigned to I Corps (Forward), shares a story he experienced while taking part in “Operation Tomodachi,” the U.S. Armed Forces operation that supported Japan in disaster relief following the earthquake.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 23:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743208
    VIRIN: 200311-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107729954
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311 Ninth Anniversary, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    CBRN
    IMCOM
    Earthquake
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Operation Tomodachi
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    USAG Japan
    I Corps (FWD)
    March 11th
    SSG Carl Council
    Chemical Bioligical Radiological Nuclear

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT