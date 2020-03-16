USS Green Bay flight operations, March 16, 2020

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 16, 2020) – Sailors and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines embarked aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct flight operations with UH-1Y Huey, AH-1Z Viper and SH-60R helicopters . Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)
