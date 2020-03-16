Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jay Schroeder, operations unit controller at Sector Houston-Galveston, gathers information and keeps a distressed mariner calm March 16, 2020. The mariner was left stranded in the water with her husband after their vessel capsized in the Intracoastal Waterway near Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna Strickland)