    Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna Strickland  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Jay Schroeder, operations unit controller at Sector Houston-Galveston, gathers information and keeps a distressed mariner calm March 16, 2020. The mariner was left stranded in the water with her husband after their vessel capsized in the Intracoastal Waterway near Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 22:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743204
    VIRIN: 200317-G-IM053-1102
    Filename: DOD_107729942
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas, by PO2 Johanna Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    search and rescue
    watchstander
    sector command center

