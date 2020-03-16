Jay Schroeder, operations unit controller at Sector Houston-Galveston, gathers information and keeps a distressed mariner calm March 16, 2020. The mariner was left stranded in the water with her husband after their vessel capsized in the Intracoastal Waterway near Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 22:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas, by PO2 Johanna Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
