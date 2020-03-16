Coronavirus: Wash hands

To protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after being in a public place, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, the CDC recommends the use of a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol; cover all surfaces of the hands and rub them together until they feel dry. (U.S. Marine Corps animation based on an illustration by Charles Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 21:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743203
|VIRIN:
|200316-M-M0231-800
|Filename:
|DOD_107729939
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
