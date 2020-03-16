Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coronavirus: Wash hands

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Communication Directorate       

    To protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after being in a public place, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, the CDC recommends the use of a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol; cover all surfaces of the hands and rub them together until they feel dry. (U.S. Marine Corps animation based on an illustration by Charles Wolf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 21:56
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    coronavirus
    COVID19

    • LEAVE A COMMENT