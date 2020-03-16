Coronavirus: Wash hands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after being in a public place, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, the CDC recommends the use of a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol; cover all surfaces of the hands and rub them together until they feel dry. (U.S. Marine Corps animation based on an illustration by Charles Wolf)