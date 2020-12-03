Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Andersen Air Base PACAF Commander's Conference Innovation Brief Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    03.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Andersen Air Base PACAF Commander's Conference Innovation Brief Video

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 21:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743198
    VIRIN: 200317-F-NJ201-1001
    Filename: DOD_107729899
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Air Base PACAF Commander's Conference Innovation Brief Video, by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Base
    Commander's Conference
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT