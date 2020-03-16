Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Marines set up coronavirus quarantine site

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines assemble tents at the quarantine site being set up near the 13 Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 15, 2020. The site will serve as a quarantine area for any service members showing coronavirus symptoms or who test positive for the virus. The site is scheduled to open later this week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 21:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743197
    VIRIN: 200316-M-CA666-1800
    Filename: DOD_107729898
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Marines set up coronavirus quarantine site, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Quarantine
    MCI-West
    coronavirus
    Covid-19

