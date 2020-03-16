Camp Pendleton Marines set up coronavirus quarantine site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assemble tents at the quarantine site being set up near the 13 Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 15, 2020. The site will serve as a quarantine area for any service members showing coronavirus symptoms or who test positive for the virus. The site is scheduled to open later this week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)