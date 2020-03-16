Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Suspends Upcoming Semester

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Angela Fry and Michael Williams

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    In accordance with Department of Defense guidance, the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School command team has temporarily suspended all International Military Student (IMS) training in the attempt to reduce exposure to and further spread of COVID-19. (Video by Michael Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 20:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743195
    VIRIN: 200316-N-ZM469-001
    PIN: 39529
    Filename: DOD_107729872
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSCIATTS Suspends Upcoming Semester, by Angela Fry and Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    virus
    NSW
    NORTHCOM
    Naval Special Warfare
    U.S. Navy
    USSOCOM
    NAVSCIATTS
    COVID 19
    cancellation of courses

