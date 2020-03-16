NAVSCIATTS Suspends Upcoming Semester

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In accordance with Department of Defense guidance, the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School command team has temporarily suspended all International Military Student (IMS) training in the attempt to reduce exposure to and further spread of COVID-19. (Video by Michael Williams)