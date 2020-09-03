Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Hand Washing Spot Beale AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Video spot created to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through washing hands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 19:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743189
    VIRIN: 200309-F-IH091-1001
    Filename: DOD_107729826
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Hand Washing Spot Beale AFB, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Beale Air Force Base
    Beale
    California
    Air Force
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT