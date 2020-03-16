Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC Commander and Command Chief Message about COVID-19

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee and Command Chief Timothy White Jr. shares a message about COVID-19 to Reserve Citizen Airmen.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 18:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743184
    VIRIN: 200316-F-WY061-001
    Filename: DOD_107729793
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, AFRC Commander and Command Chief Message about COVID-19, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Lt. Gen Rich Scobee
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19
    CMSgt Tim White
    Manuel L. Smith

