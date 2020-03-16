WVNG experts provide PPE safety training for regional first responders

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the West Virginia National Guard's (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team (CST) and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) provide hands-on personal protective equipment (PPE) instruction to members of first responder agencies from Kentucky and West Virginia, March 16, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. The just-in-time training was conducted in order to educate first responders on how to minimize cross-contamination through the proper wear of, “donning” and the procedures for “doffing” PPE.