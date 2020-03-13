Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOTG: Knot Instruction

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Mante, small boats instructor, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, provides instructions on how to tie knots on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 13, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743182
    VIRIN: 200313-M-LK264-0001
    Filename: DOD_107729765
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOTG: Knot Instruction, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Knots
    3rd Marine Regiment
    Training
    III MEF
    MCBH
    EOTG
    Tying knots

