U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Mante, small boats instructor, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, provides instructions on how to tie knots on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 13, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743182
|VIRIN:
|200313-M-LK264-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107729765
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOTG: Knot Instruction, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT