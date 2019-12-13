West Virginia Job ChalleNGe Program

The Mountaineer Job ChalleNGe Program offers specialized job training for graduates of Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy. The MCA graduated 14 cadets from its first cohort as a part of Class 53's ceremony on Dec. 13, 2019.
Cadets took part in training toward industry and vocational certification in health care career fields such as phlebotomy, manufacturing technology or pre-apprenticeship training.
West Virginia is one of three locations selected by the Department of Defense to host this initiative, which provides an additional 22 weeks in residence for up to 100 at-risk youth each year.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 10:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743125
|VIRIN:
|191213-A-BS255-085
|Filename:
|DOD_107729182
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
