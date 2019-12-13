Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia Job ChalleNGe Program

    WV, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2019

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The Mountaineer Job ChalleNGe Program offers specialized job training for graduates of Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy. The MCA graduated 14 cadets from its first cohort as a part of Class 53's ceremony on Dec. 13, 2019.

    Cadets took part in training toward industry and vocational certification in health care career fields such as phlebotomy, manufacturing technology or pre-apprenticeship training.

    West Virginia is one of three locations selected by the Department of Defense to host this initiative, which provides an additional 22 weeks in residence for up to 100 at-risk youth each year.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2019
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743125
    VIRIN: 191213-A-BS255-085
    Filename: DOD_107729182
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia Job ChalleNGe Program, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia
    Challenge Academy
    Jobs Challenge

