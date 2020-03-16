Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation Readiness - 39th Medical Group

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 39th Medical group, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, has streamlined it's off base referral process by shortening the chain of approval, making it more efficient for patients to seek medical care not available on base.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation Readiness - 39th Medical Group, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

