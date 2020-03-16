The 39th Medical group, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, has streamlined it's off base referral process by shortening the chain of approval, making it more efficient for patients to seek medical care not available on base.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 08:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743116
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-EZ689-657
|Filename:
|DOD_107728895
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Innovation Readiness - 39th Medical Group, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT