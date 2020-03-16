Innovation Readiness - 39th Medical Group

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Medical group, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, has streamlined it's off base referral process by shortening the chain of approval, making it more efficient for patients to seek medical care not available on base.