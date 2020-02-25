Cobra Gold 2020: 31st MEU MRF, Royal Thai Marines conduct bilateral live-fire training (B-Roll)

Royal Thai Marines and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force take part in a bilateral shooting package at Camp Lotawin, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 24-25, 2020, as part of Cobra Gold 20. Exercise Cobra Gold 20, in its 39th iteration, is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 06:56
|Location:
|CAMP LOTAWIN, TH
