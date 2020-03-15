Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off New Jersey coast

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey medevacs a woman from the Cruise Ship Norwegian Gem, approximately 120 miles off the coast of New Jersey, March 15, 2020. The passenger was reportedly suffering from abdominal issues.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Atlantic City)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743093
    VIRIN: 200315-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_107728517
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
