    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Tsgt. Lacey Mathews talks about her life as a woman maintainer at the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi Mississippi. Mathews serves as a C-130 crew chief at work and a mother of three. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743092
    VIRIN: 200315-F-FC081-1001
    Filename: DOD_107728511
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woman Maintainer, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    Military
    mission
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Biloxi MS
    Shelton Sherrill
    FC081

