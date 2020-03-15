Tsgt. Lacey Mathews talks about her life as a woman maintainer at the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi Mississippi. Mathews serves as a C-130 crew chief at work and a mother of three. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 00:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743092
|VIRIN:
|200315-F-FC081-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107728511
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Woman Maintainer, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
