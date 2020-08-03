Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faith and Sustainment

    OR, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandon Boyd 

    142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Bernard Untalan shares his experiences while deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan on sustainment from his faith and support network.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 22:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743090
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-LJ997-002
    Filename: DOD_107728509
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: OR, US
    Bagram
    142nd Fighter Wing
    Chaplain
    Religious Affairs
    Brandon Boyd

