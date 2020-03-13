Army Gen. Robert B. “Abe” Abrams, commander of United States Forces Korea, updates Pentagon reporters by telephone on USFK’s response to COVID-19, March 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 09:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|742886
|Filename:
|DOD_107726229
|Length:
|00:34:09
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top United States Forces Korea Official Briefs Reporters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT