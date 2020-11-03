HG20 TF Cacti and RTA ACFT b-roll

Soldiers from Charlie "Rock" Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in Army Combat Fitness Test training with their counterparts from the Royal Thai Army on March 6, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand, as part of Hanuman Guardian 2020. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and their long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
