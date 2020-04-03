Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 20: USS Green Bay (LPD 20) General Quarters, March 4, 2020

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    GULF OF THAILAND (March 4, 2020) – Sailors and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines embarked aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participate during a mass casualty drill in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, March 4, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 00:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    This work, Cobra Gold 20: USS Green Bay (LPD 20) General Quarters, March 4, 2020, by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

