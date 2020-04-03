GULF OF THAILAND (March 4, 2020) – Sailors and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines embarked aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participate during a mass casualty drill in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, March 4, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)
This work, Cobra Gold 20: USS Green Bay (LPD 20) General Quarters, March 4, 2020, by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
