USS Green Bay flight deck firefighting drill, March 11, 2020

GULF OF THAILAND (March 11, 2020) – Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) simulate firefighting during a drill on the flight deck. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)
