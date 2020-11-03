Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay flight deck firefighting drill, March 11, 2020

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    GULF OF THAILAND (March 11, 2020) – Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) simulate firefighting during a drill on the flight deck. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742855
    VIRIN: 200311-N-XL376-2001
    Filename: DOD_107725736
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay flight deck firefighting drill, March 11, 2020, by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "U.S. 7th fleet
    San Antonio class
    NPASE
    USS Green Bay
    amphibious transport dock
    Gulf of Thailand
    firefighting
    C7F
    ATT"
    NPASE East

