Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 2020 Best Warrior Competition Orientation (B-Roll)

Soldiers from the 78th Training Command, the 99th Readiness Division, and the 84th Atlantic Training Division participated in the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Best Warrior Competition. The goal of the competition is to recognize Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. This video consists of footage from orientation day as well as interviews with 84th ATD Command Sergeant Major Louis Santos and 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment Supply Sergeant Rohity Shrestha.