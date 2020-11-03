Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulldog Brigade mascot transformation

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    Bulldog Brigade productions, also known as 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, introduces you to Chester X. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 22:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742848
    VIRIN: 200311-A-YG558-115
    Filename: DOD_107725607
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulldog Brigade mascot transformation, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

