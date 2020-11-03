Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What to do: COVID19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 377 Medical Group at Kirtland AFB provides information about COVID-19 and the steps to take if you think you have contracted the virus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742847
    VIRIN: 200311-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_107725591
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What to do: COVID19, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Safety
    Health
    Medical Group
    Kirtland AFB
    Precaution
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    COVID19
    Corona Virus
    COVID 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT