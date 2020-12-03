Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe Commanding General on COVID-19

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.12.2020

    Video by Robert Sekula 

    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus

    Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli discusses new information regarding COVID-19 in Europe and some impacts on personnel and their families.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742846
    VIRIN: 200312-D-BX786-759
    Filename: DOD_107725587
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope

