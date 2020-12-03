An informational video combining animated and physical (stop-motion) elements educating on the importance of the 2020 Census.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 18:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|742845
|VIRIN:
|200312-F-UQ502-255
|Filename:
|DOD_107725549
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Census, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
