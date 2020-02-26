This video is to remind Soldiers and families, on how they should be conducting themselves online and on social media. It provides you with important guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Army.
Remember to THINK, TYPE, POST.
For more info, visit: https://www.army.mil/socialmedia/
Produced by the Wyoming National Guard SHARP/SAPR team with help from the Wyoming Military Department Public Affairs Office.
This work, Social Media and Soldiers, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
