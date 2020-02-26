Social Media and Soldiers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is to remind Soldiers and families, on how they should be conducting themselves online and on social media. It provides you with important guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Army.



Remember to THINK, TYPE, POST.

For more info, visit: https://www.army.mil/socialmedia/



Produced by the Wyoming National Guard SHARP/SAPR team with help from the Wyoming Military Department Public Affairs Office.