    Social Media and Soldiers

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    This video is to remind Soldiers and families, on how they should be conducting themselves online and on social media. It provides you with important guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Army.

    Remember to THINK, TYPE, POST.
    For more info, visit: https://www.army.mil/socialmedia/

    Produced by the Wyoming National Guard SHARP/SAPR team with help from the Wyoming Military Department Public Affairs Office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 16:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742835
    VIRIN: 200226-Z-KB070-0015
    PIN: 82009
    Filename: DOD_107725316
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media and Soldiers, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Social Media
    safe
    bullying
    SAPR
    Army
    Conduct online
    Army smart

