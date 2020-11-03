U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Farmen, Commander of The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, delivers key messages aboard the M/V Liberty Passion at Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20 March 11, 2020. The series of activities comprising DEFENDER-Europe 20 and linked exercises will be the largest deployment of U.S.- based Army forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
|03.11.2020
|03.12.2020 16:07
|Interviews
|742825
|200311-F-IG885-8001
|DOD_107725245
|00:03:49
|Location:
|SC, US
|10
|1
|1
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 20 - Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Farmen, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
