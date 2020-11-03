Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 20 - Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Farmen

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Farmen, Commander of The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, delivers key messages aboard the M/V Liberty Passion at Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20 March 11, 2020. The series of activities comprising DEFENDER-Europe 20 and linked exercises will be the largest deployment of U.S.- based Army forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 16:07
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: SC, US
    1st Combat Camera
    SDDC
    U.S. Army
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER-Europe 20

