    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Stephanie Hargett 

    Exercise News Day

    Sgt. Thierno Sow, Automated Logistical Noncommision Officer, of the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his experience as a Muslim serving in the US Army, at Fort Bragg, NC on Mar 11, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742816
    VIRIN: 200311-A-TP734-450
    Filename: DOD_107725182
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Different Perspective, by SGT Stephanie Hargett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    82nd airborne division
    North Carolina
    Africa
    praying
    mosque
    Muslim
    82nd
    82nd airborne
    religion
    guinea
    us army
    Fort Bragg
    paratrooper
    airborne
    all american
    army
    1st ARB
    Muslim soldier
    TF46S
    Thierno Sow
    today's army
    masjid
    God and country

