    U.S. Army Divers Conduct Underwater Assessment at Lake

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sofia 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Divers assist the 20th Engineer Brigade by performing an underwater assessment of a lake by mapping out the terrain below the surface. The assessment determines if the water is safe to helocast into from a helicopter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742815
    VIRIN: 200311-A-LI523-103
    Filename: DOD_107725181
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Divers Conduct Underwater Assessment at Lake, by SSG Christopher Sofia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

