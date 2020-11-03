Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Dives in to Love for His Job

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill 

    Exercise News Day

    While prepping a drop zone for a helocast mission at Mott Lake on Fort Bragg, N.C., First Lieutenant Jason A. G. Rodriguez, executive officer, 569th Engineer Dive Detachment, talks about the mission and his love for his job. Rodriguez describes why he feels that his job is the best in the Army. His team plays a major role in why he feels this way and he tells of the joy he gets from working with these Soldiers.

    00:03 1st Lt. Jason A.G. Rodriguez, 569th Engineer Dive Detachment, 20th Engineer Brigade, Fort Eustis, Va., from Irvine, Ca.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:41
    Category: Package
    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Dive
    SCUBA
    Engineer
    helocast
    Virginia
    Fort Eustis
    California
    West Point
    Fort Bragg
    Irvine
    20th Engineer Brigade
    United States Military Academy
    569th Engineer Dive Detachment
    TF46S
    Jason A.G. Rodriguez

