Soldier Dives in to Love for His Job

While prepping a drop zone for a helocast mission at Mott Lake on Fort Bragg, N.C., First Lieutenant Jason A. G. Rodriguez, executive officer, 569th Engineer Dive Detachment, talks about the mission and his love for his job. Rodriguez describes why he feels that his job is the best in the Army. His team plays a major role in why he feels this way and he tells of the joy he gets from working with these Soldiers.



00:03 1st Lt. Jason A.G. Rodriguez, 569th Engineer Dive Detachment, 20th Engineer Brigade, Fort Eustis, Va., from Irvine, Ca.