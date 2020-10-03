Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Museum Curator showcases the importance of history

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    Exercise News Day

    Christopher Ruff, a curator from the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum, executes daily duties inside the museum. The 82nd
    Division's museum houses decades of history and tradition. The division requires all incoming soldiers to tour the museum.


    Christopher Ruff- 00:07 | Museum Curator | 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742811
    VIRIN: 200311-A-B1234-001
    Filename: DOD_107725127
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum Curator showcases the importance of history, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    civilian
    Memorial
    82nd
    Museum
    tradition
    artifacts
    history
    Fort Bragg
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    War
    Fayetville
    AIC
    Jumpschool
    TF46S
    ChristopherRuff

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT