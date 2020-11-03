Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient Safety Week 2020 Commercial

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Patient Safety Awareness Week is an annual recognition event intended to encourage everyone to learn more about health care safety. Patient Safety Awareness Week serves as a dedicated time and platform for growing awareness about patient safety and recognizing the work already being done.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742810
    VIRIN: 200311-A-CD868-639
    Filename: DOD_107725120
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    This work, Patient Safety Week 2020 Commercial, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilford Hall
    patient safety
    BAMC
    patient safety week

