Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    True Professionals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jose Reyes 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Major Mathew Kane, Charlie Company 2-228th Aviation Regiment commander, explains his company's unique mission set. Charlie company transports select officials and other sensitive cargo to different locations across the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742809
    VIRIN: 200311-A-RN430-171
    Filename: DOD_107725104
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FORT MEADE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, True Professionals, by SGT Jose Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    planes
    US Army Reserve
    USARC
    c-12
    Readiness
    pilots
    Aviation
    fixed wing
    Lethal
    Fort Bragg NC
    pope army air field
    2-228th Aviation Regiment
    TF46s

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT