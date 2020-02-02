Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman 1st Class Hannah Christensen Earns Iowa Airman Of The Year

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    An interview with Airman 1st Class Hannah Christensen about being a KC-135 crew chief and earning the Iowa Airman Of The Year.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 14:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman 1st Class Hannah Christensen Earns Iowa Airman Of The Year, by TSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa
    ANG
    KC-135
    Air Force
    award
    185th

