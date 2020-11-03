Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD Conducts Intercept Exercise Over

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command conducts exercise Falcon Virgo on Thursday, March 11, in Washington, D.C.

    Aircraft participating in the flight exercise included a United States Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter, and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft.

    NORAD routinely conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responses to unknown aircraft.

    Falcon Virgo is a recurring exercise in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE, which places emphasis on the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the United States. The defense of North America is NORAD's top priority and NORAD remains on alert around the clock, every day.

    For more than 60 years, NORAD aircraft have identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America in the execution of its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions, and maintain a watchful eye over Canadian and U.S. internal waterways and maritime approaches under its maritime warning mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742796
    VIRIN: 200311-F-ZZ999-069
    Filename: DOD_107724974
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD Conducts Intercept Exercise Over, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORADONE

