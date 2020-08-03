Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Be That Guy

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.08.2020

    Video by Cpl. James Bourgeois and Sgt. Robert Knapp

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Don't Be That Guy, Seasonal uniform change is in effect! (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Bourgeois/Sgt. Robert Knapp)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742794
    VIRIN: 200308-M-RU248-932
    Filename: DOD_107724971
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't Be That Guy, by Cpl James Bourgeois and Sgt Robert Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    Sleeves Up
    Suns Out Guns Out
    Daylight Savings

