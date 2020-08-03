1st TSC Safety Manager Eric Schweighauser answers questions about safety on board the USNS Brittin on Mar. 8, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Godot Galgano)
This work, Eric Schweighauser interview, by SSG Godot Galgano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
