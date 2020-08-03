New Jersey National Guard Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Carlos Ramirez, a Training, Advising and Counseling officer with the Regional Training Institute, speaks about the Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course (PWOCC) at the National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt N.J., March 8, 2020. The PWOCC is a three day course to help Soldiers prepare for Warrant Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)