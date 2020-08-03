Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guard Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Carlos Ramirez, a Training, Advising and Counseling officer with the Regional Training Institute, speaks about the Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course (PWOCC) at the National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt N.J., March 8, 2020. The PWOCC is a three day course to help Soldiers prepare for Warrant Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

