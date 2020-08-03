U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Carlos Ramirez, a Training, Advising and Counseling officer with the Regional Training Institute, speaks about the Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course (PWOCC) at the National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt N.J., March 8, 2020. The PWOCC is a three day course to help Soldiers prepare for Warrant Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 13:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742786
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-IB607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107724924
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SEA GIRT, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Jersey National Guard Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
