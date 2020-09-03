Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Native Fury Trident Pier Stab

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Godot Galgano 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Scenes of the pier stab at Native Fury Excericise in the United Arab Emirates on Mar. 9th 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Godot Galgano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742785
    VIRIN: 200309-A-RR333-967
    Filename: DOD_107724920
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native Fury Trident Pier Stab, by SSG Godot Galgano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    103rd ESC
    Native Fury

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT