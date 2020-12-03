Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Officials Testify on Missile Defense Budget Priorities

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing on “FY21 Priorities for Missile Defense and Missile Defeat Programs,” March 12, 2020. Testifying are: Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency; Army Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command; and Dr. Robert Soofer, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 12:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742782
    Filename: DOD_107724851
    Length: 01:10:18
    Location: US
