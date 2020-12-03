The House Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing on “FY21 Priorities for Missile Defense and Missile Defeat Programs,” March 12, 2020. Testifying are: Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency; Army Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command; and Dr. Robert Soofer, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 12:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|742782
|Filename:
|DOD_107724851
|Length:
|01:10:18
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DOD Officials Testify on Missile Defense Budget Priorities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT