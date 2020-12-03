DOD Officials Testify on Missile Defense Budget Priorities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The House Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing on “FY21 Priorities for Missile Defense and Missile Defeat Programs,” March 12, 2020. Testifying are: Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency; Army Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command; and Dr. Robert Soofer, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.