    NJANG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Amy Amikhe

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht and Spc. Michael Schwenk

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Air National Guard Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Amy Amikhe, 108th Medical Group, talks about winning her award on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb 25, 2020.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742774
    VIRIN: 200225-Z-NI803-2004
    Filename: DOD_107724666
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJANG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Amy Amikhe, by MSgt Matt Hecht and SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Airman of the Year
    108th Wing

