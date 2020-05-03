‘Mustang’ Soldiers participate in Exercise Hawk Strike

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team train to clear a town alongside Hungarian Armed Forces during Hawk Strike in Hungary on March 5, 2020. Hawk Strike allows units to conduct movements in a realistic, high-intensity environment to ensure readiness for combat and the ability to fully integrate with NATO partners and allies.
|03.05.2020
|Location:
|UJDOROGD, HU
