Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Mustang’ Soldiers participate in Exercise Hawk Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UJDOROGD, HUNGARY

    03.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team train to clear a town alongside Hungarian Armed Forces during Hawk Strike in Hungary on March 5, 2020. Hawk Strike allows units to conduct movements in a realistic, high-intensity environment to ensure readiness for combat and the ability to fully integrate with NATO partners and allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 12:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742769
    VIRIN: 200305-A-BH298-025
    PIN: 1026
    Filename: DOD_107724597
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: UJDOROGD, HU
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Mustang’ Soldiers participate in Exercise Hawk Strike, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    1CD
    EUCOM
    FortHood
    USArmy
    Mustangs
    2ABCT
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    FirstTeam
    USArmyEurope
    1stCavalryDivision
    ReadyNow
    LiveTheLegend
    2ndArmoredBrigadeCombatTeam
    CAVstrong
    Atlantic Resolve
    WeAreBlackJack
    CAVlegacy
    BlackJackBrigade
    CAVlethal
    1stBattalion8thCavalryRegiment
    1stCAVDIV
    Operation Hawk Strike
    OperationHawkStrike

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT