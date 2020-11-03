Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Private First Class Alfred Edwards Repatriation

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Cpl. James Bourgeois and Sgt. Robert Knapp

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Barracks Marines paid a final tribute to repatriated WWII Marine Pfc. Alfred Edwards at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Robert Knapp and Cpl. James Bourgeois)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 08:18
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Repatriation
    Funeral
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Body Bearers
    ANC

