ROYAL THAI NAVAL BASE HAT YAO, Thailand (Feb. 28, 2020) 00:00-00:22 Sailors assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7 embarked aboard San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct amphibious exercises in a landing craft, air cushion in support of Cobra Gold 2020, Feb. 28, 2020.
00:22-00:49 Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard San-Antonio class landing transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct assault amphibious vehicle operations alongside the Royal Thai Navy in support of Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 28, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team are participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)
|02.28.2020
|03.12.2020 08:09
|B-Roll
|742753
|200228-N-RU810-1001
|DOD_107724401
|00:00:49
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
This work, Cobra Gold 20: Amphibious Operations, Feb. 28, 2020, by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
