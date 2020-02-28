Cobra Gold 20: Amphibious Operations, Feb. 28, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROYAL THAI NAVAL BASE HAT YAO, Thailand (Feb. 28, 2020) 00:00-00:22 Sailors assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7 embarked aboard San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct amphibious exercises in a landing craft, air cushion in support of Cobra Gold 2020, Feb. 28, 2020.

00:22-00:49 Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard San-Antonio class landing transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct assault amphibious vehicle operations alongside the Royal Thai Navy in support of Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 28, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team are participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)