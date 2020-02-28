Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 20: Amphibious Operations, Feb. 28, 2020

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    ROYAL THAI NAVAL BASE HAT YAO, Thailand (Feb. 28, 2020) 00:00-00:22 Sailors assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7 embarked aboard San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct amphibious exercises in a landing craft, air cushion in support of Cobra Gold 2020, Feb. 28, 2020.
    00:22-00:49 Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard San-Antonio class landing transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct assault amphibious vehicle operations alongside the Royal Thai Navy in support of Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 28, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team are participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742753
    VIRIN: 200228-N-RU810-1001
    Filename: DOD_107724401
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 20: Amphibious Operations, Feb. 28, 2020, by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    AAV
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    (LPD 20)
    Thailand
    Landing craft air cushion
    Assault Amphibious Vehicle
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)
    Royal Thai Military
    Cobra Gold 20
    Naval Beach Unit 7
    CG 20

