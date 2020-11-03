200311-N-KP021-0002 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2019) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) supports security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Barry is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 05:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742744
|VIRIN:
|200311-N-KP021-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107724370
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Barry: Security, Stability, Lethality, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT