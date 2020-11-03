Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry: Security, Stability, Lethality

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200311-N-KP021-0002 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2019) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) supports security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Barry is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Barry: Security, Stability, Lethality, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight ops
    live-fire
    JMSDF
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON 15
    USS Barry
    CTF 70
    Lethal
    Security and Stability

